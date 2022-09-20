Short Interest in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Drops By 10.7%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 450,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, GHE LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,025. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.