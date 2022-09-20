Short Interest in Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Rises By 9.9%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,900 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 487,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 124.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATZAF shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aritzia in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ATZAF stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.