Short Interest in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Increases By 12.1%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 52,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $693.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. AudioCodes had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 10.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 901,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,806 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in AudioCodes by 33.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AUDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

