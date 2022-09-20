Short Interest in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Decreases By 10.0%

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AUS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 67,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,973. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

