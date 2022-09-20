Short Interest in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Increases By 14.7%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,500 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Amundi grew its position in Banco de Chile by 1,117.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 39,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco de Chile by 11.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BCH traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 106,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,621. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCH shares. Itaú Unibanco lowered Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

