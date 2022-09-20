Short Interest in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Drops By 13.8%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 99,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

