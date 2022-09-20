Short Interest in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Grows By 18.7%

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BACA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 144,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 110,234 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of BACA stock remained flat at $9.82 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.86.

About Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

