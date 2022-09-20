Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Drops By 14.1%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,415,000 after buying an additional 56,591 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,361. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.70.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.