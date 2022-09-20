Short Interest in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Expands By 17.0%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,140,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 18,920,000 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $110,563.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 37,701 shares of company stock valued at $170,904 in the last ninety days. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth $5,883,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 305.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 909,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 685,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 593,387 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,464,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,045,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after purchasing an additional 244,298 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFLY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,249,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,852. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.96. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 159.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Butterfly Network will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

