Short Interest in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Decreases By 12.4%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,700 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 638,600 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other Byrna Technologies news, CEO Bryan Ganz bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $99,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,476.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Wager purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 13,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $99,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,476.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 172,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BYRN shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Dawson James reduced their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN remained flat at $6.07 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,452. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

