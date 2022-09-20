Short Interest in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Decreases By 14.8%

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 170,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of China Online Education Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198,123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in China Online Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group Stock Performance

China Online Education Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.07. 76,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,655. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.63. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

China Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Online Education Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

