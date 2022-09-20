Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Expands By 14.7%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,300 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 368,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

CNFinance Stock Performance

CNFinance stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.67. 36,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,302. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $183.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 531.87 and a quick ratio of 482.36.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. CNFinance had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CNFinance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNF. UBS Group AG increased its position in CNFinance by 2,386.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in CNFinance during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in CNFinance during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CNFinance by 53.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Further Reading

