Short Interest in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Drops By 13.1%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Compugen Stock Up 0.0 %

CGEN stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. 23,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,161. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.15. Compugen has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGEN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth about $22,108,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,228,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after buying an additional 1,006,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 577,515 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,760,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Compugen by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares during the period.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.