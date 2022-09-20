Short Interest in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Expands By 9.3%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,100 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 454,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credicorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Credicorp Company Profile

BAP stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.11. 433,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.31. Credicorp has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $182.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

