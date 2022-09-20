Short Interest in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Decreases By 9.0%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 15.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.