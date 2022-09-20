Short Interest in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Declines By 12.5%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Digi International Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Digi International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Digi International by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,725 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Digi International stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.15. 6,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,977. Digi International has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Digi International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

