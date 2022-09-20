Short Interest in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Declines By 12.5%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 970,800 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 370,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,058. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $4,346,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 9.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 83.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

