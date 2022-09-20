Short Interest in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Decreases By 11.2%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,810,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 14,420,000 shares. Approximately 29.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 71.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Stories

