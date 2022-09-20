Short Interest in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Rises By 8.4%

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Edgio Stock Performance

EGIO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.09. 602,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,749. The company has a market cap of $427.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.85. Edgio has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. Edgio had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Edgio will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edgio Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGIO. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Edgio to $5.75 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Edgio to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edgio from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

