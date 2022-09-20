Short Interest in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Decreases By 14.7%

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 609,700 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 714,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of NYSE EBF traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.90. 1,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.44. Ennis has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Ennis had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is 77.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

In other Ennis news, Director Alejandro Quiroz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $139,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,809.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ennis by 950.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ennis by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

