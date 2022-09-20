Short Interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Drops By 11.6%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $11.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.58. The company had a trading volume of 85,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,824. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.47.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,271 shares of company stock valued at $56,273,642 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,402,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,772,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 121,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

