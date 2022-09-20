Short Interest in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Grows By 9.0%

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVO Payments

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,553. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,835 over the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,304,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,682,000 after acquiring an additional 99,653 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 5.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,307,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,754 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after purchasing an additional 74,951 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 108.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 609,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVO Payments Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Northcoast Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair cut shares of EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

EVOP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

