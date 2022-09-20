Short Interest in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expands By 9.6%

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 710,200 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 647,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.40.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,872 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock traded down $16.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $449.84. 234,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,402. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $461.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.12. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $531.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

