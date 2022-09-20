Short Interest in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Rises By 16.0%

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Forum Merger IV Price Performance

Forum Merger IV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Forum Merger IV has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Merger IV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,778,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,272,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 677,660 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Forum Merger IV by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 35,634 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter valued at $6,088,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forum Merger IV

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.