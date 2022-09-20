Short Interest in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Drops By 16.8%

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.03. 825,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. General Dynamics has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.30 and its 200 day moving average is $229.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,559,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $59,060,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

