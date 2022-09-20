Short Interest in Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Grows By 13.3%

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Gestamp Automoción Price Performance

OTCMKTS GMPUF remained flat at $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Gestamp Automoción has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $3.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.20 ($4.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

About Gestamp Automoción

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

