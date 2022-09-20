Short Interest in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR) Expands By 15.8%

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldenstone Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDSTR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get Goldenstone Acquisition alerts:

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

GDSTR remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Tuesday. Goldenstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.