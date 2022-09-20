Short Interest in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Decreases By 10.9%

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 71,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Great Ajax Price Performance

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,531. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $208.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Great Ajax Increases Dividend

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 240.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great Ajax news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $19,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 144,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,339,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

