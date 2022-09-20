Short Interest in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Decreases By 10.9%

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 71,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Great Ajax Price Performance

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,531. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $208.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Ajax Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 240.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great Ajax news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $19,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 144,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,339,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

