Short Interest in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Drops By 15.7%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut GrowGeneration from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

GrowGeneration Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. 657,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,423. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $258.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. The company had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,362,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 388,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,507,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,960 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,791,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 218,735 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Further Reading

