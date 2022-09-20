Short Interest in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Drops By 16.4%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 261,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Haynes International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Price Performance

Haynes International Announces Dividend

NASDAQ HAYN traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.29. 39,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,612. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $489.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

