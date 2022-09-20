Short Interest in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Drops By 13.1%

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,900 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 426,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $120,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,781.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

HealthStream Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

HSTM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. 49,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,928. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a market cap of $662.45 million, a PE ratio of 93.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.46. HealthStream has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $29.76.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.27 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Articles

