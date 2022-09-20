Short Interest in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Drops By 13.1%

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,900 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 426,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $120,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,781.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of HealthStream
HealthStream Stock Performance
HSTM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. 49,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,928. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a market cap of $662.45 million, a PE ratio of 93.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.46. HealthStream has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $29.76.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.27 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthStream (HSTM)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.