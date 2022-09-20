Short Interest in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Drops By 13.1%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 855,200 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 983,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
In related news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $249,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,435.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
HTBK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. 134,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,170. The company has a market cap of $709.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $12.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.
Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.
