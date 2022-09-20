Short Interest in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Declines By 8.4%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HUBS traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,943. HubSpot has a one year low of $257.21 and a one year high of $866.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -141.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in HubSpot by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 84 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

