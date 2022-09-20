Short Interest in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Declines By 12.9%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 533,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,765. The company has a market capitalization of $113.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.42. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
