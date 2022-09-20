Short Interest in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Declines By 12.9%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 533,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,765. The company has a market capitalization of $113.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.42. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,022 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,117,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 85,750 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

