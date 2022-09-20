Short Interest in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Drops By 15.3%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,031,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,708,247.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,038,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,801,000 after buying an additional 93,965 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,655,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KW traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,525. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.50%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

