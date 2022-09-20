Short Interest in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Expands By 16.6%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 837,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LDI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:LDI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that loanDepot will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other loanDepot news, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 131,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $211,076.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,377,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 131,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $211,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,377,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,042,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,353,164.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 491,917 shares of company stock valued at $783,964 and sold 2,180,006 shares valued at $3,357,251. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.