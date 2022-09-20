Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Decreases By 14.4%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 107,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,332 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 341,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49,538 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 313.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 99,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 75,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Trading Up 0.1 %

DNAD traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. 419,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,614. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

