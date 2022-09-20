Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

SIEB opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Siebert Financial worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

