Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives $6.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIEN shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Sientra to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 253.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,426,343 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sientra by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 364,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. Sientra has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $6.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Sientra had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 346.56%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile



Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

