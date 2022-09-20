Sigma Lithium (SGML) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sigma Lithium to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -37.08% -35.00% Sigma Lithium Competitors -875.28% 2.59% -1.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Lithium and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A -$27.04 million -56.46 Sigma Lithium Competitors $8.11 billion $2.45 billion -7.98

Analyst Ratings

Sigma Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for Sigma Lithium and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sigma Lithium Competitors 663 2038 2668 83 2.40

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.97%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 52.04%. Given Sigma Lithium’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sigma Lithium peers beat Sigma Lithium on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

