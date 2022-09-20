Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.98-$11.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.60 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.73 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIG. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SIG stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,260. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.09. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 20.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,556,000 after buying an additional 127,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 43.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,494,000 after buying an additional 192,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after buying an additional 69,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

