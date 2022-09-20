Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 154.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,901 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,493,960. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.97. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,623.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,197,414 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,463.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

