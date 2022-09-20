SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,242,000 after buying an additional 111,321 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VO traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.29. 29,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,396. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.