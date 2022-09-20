SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $321,000 Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,296 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHB. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,436.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.88. 4,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,290. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

