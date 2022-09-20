SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $4.74 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,272. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $34.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.