SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.82. 67,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,347. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45.

