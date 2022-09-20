SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after buying an additional 947,617 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $57.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,910,156 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

