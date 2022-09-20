SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $67.12. 53,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

