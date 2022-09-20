SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868,009 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

