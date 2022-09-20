SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 229 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IYH traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,898. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $302.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.60.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.